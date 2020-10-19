Arrests

10/13 at 2:19 a.m. Timothy Parker, 26, of Brook Road, was arrested on Brook Road by Officer Kurt Fegan on a charge of criminal threatening.

10/14 at 5:49 p.m. Stanislav Boyadjiev I, 39, of Clearwater Drive, was arrested on Clearwater Drive by Sgt. Chris St. Pierre on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Oct. 9-15.

Fire calls

10/9 at 9:36 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Town Landing Road.

10/9 at 12:41 p.m. Vehicle fire on Johnson Road.

10/10 at 8:34 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Clearwater Drive.

10/11 at 9:40 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Madeleine Point Road, Yarmouth.

10/13 at 12:01 a.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 95.

10/13 at 9:01 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Northbrook Drive.

10/13 at 6:26 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Pinewood Lane.

10/14 at 6:04 p.m. Outdoor odor investigation on Preservation Drive.

10/15 at 7:56 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Homestead Lane.

10/15 at 12:10 p.m. Fire call on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 33 calls from Oct. 9 to 15.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: