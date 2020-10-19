Arrests
10/13 at 2:19 a.m. Timothy Parker, 26, of Brook Road, was arrested on Brook Road by Officer Kurt Fegan on a charge of criminal threatening.
10/14 at 5:49 p.m. Stanislav Boyadjiev I, 39, of Clearwater Drive, was arrested on Clearwater Drive by Sgt. Chris St. Pierre on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from Oct. 9-15.
Fire calls
10/9 at 9:36 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Town Landing Road.
10/9 at 12:41 p.m. Vehicle fire on Johnson Road.
10/10 at 8:34 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Clearwater Drive.
10/11 at 9:40 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Madeleine Point Road, Yarmouth.
10/13 at 12:01 a.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 95.
10/13 at 9:01 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Northbrook Drive.
10/13 at 6:26 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Pinewood Lane.
10/14 at 6:04 p.m. Outdoor odor investigation on Preservation Drive.
10/15 at 7:56 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Homestead Lane.
10/15 at 12:10 p.m. Fire call on U.S. Route 1.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 33 calls from Oct. 9 to 15.
