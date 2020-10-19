Arrests
10/16 at 1:17 p.m. Jonathan Stewart, 29, of Hallowell Road, Pownal, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Thomas Gabbard on charges of assault, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and criminal threatening.
Summonses
10/17 at 11 a.m. Hannah Purcell McKernan, 34, of Barrows Road, Topsham, on Lower Main Street by Officer Keith Norris on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release.
Fire calls
10/14 at 10:29 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Main Street.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from Oct. 12-18.
