I attended college at St Lawrence University with Susan Collins in the 1970s. She has never wavered in her love and respect for the people of Maine.

My family has owned a home and two small businesses on Mount Desert Island for over 50 years. Without Susan Collins, and the PPP program that she sponsored, my brother-in-law would not be able to operate his restaurant.

Susan Collins has had, and continues to have, a very positive impact on the lives of Mainers.

This year, Susan faces a good Democrat candidate in Sara Gideon. However, Ms. Gideon may be a successful legislator but she likely will not be able to accomplish what Collins can as a seasoned senator and the chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

Collins’ experience puts her in a much better position to help the people of Maine than a junior senator with no standing.

Lew Leathersich
Beverly, Massachusetts

