I want a U.S. senator who protects me.

Why should the greatest tax breaks benefit the wealthiest? What about struggling middle-class workers? Who will protect pre-existing conditions when the Affordable Care Act is heading for the chopping block? Who will truly be a moderate voice in the U.S Senate?

Social Security is not an entitlement – we pay into it. I want a senator who will fight to protect it for me and those who will follow.

Shall I support a senator whose president accepts the strategy of herd immunity? That strategy will require a U.S. death count in the millions to be effective.

No. My vote goes to Sara Gideon. I hope my choice of senator will become your choice and then she will be “Our Senator.”

Linda Kristan
Alna

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles