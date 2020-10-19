I want a U.S. senator who protects me.
Why should the greatest tax breaks benefit the wealthiest? What about struggling middle-class workers? Who will protect pre-existing conditions when the Affordable Care Act is heading for the chopping block? Who will truly be a moderate voice in the U.S Senate?
Social Security is not an entitlement – we pay into it. I want a senator who will fight to protect it for me and those who will follow.
Shall I support a senator whose president accepts the strategy of herd immunity? That strategy will require a U.S. death count in the millions to be effective.
No. My vote goes to Sara Gideon. I hope my choice of senator will become your choice and then she will be “Our Senator.”
Linda Kristan
Alna
