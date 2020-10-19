In these perilous and uncertain times, Topsham needs an experienced representative in Augusta who understands the needs of our town. Denise Tepler is that person.
As our representative, she understands how the state budget process works and is a strong voice for Topsham to ensure our families and neighbors are treated fairly.
In her time as our representative, she has proven that she listens to us and works ceaselessly on our behalf.
I hope you will join me in voting for Denise Tepler in House District 54.
Tim Glidden
Topsham
