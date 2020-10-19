Jason Spooner Band

8 p.m. Friday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

Jason Spooner Band’s Saturday night show at Stone Mountain Arts Center sold out, so another on Friday night has been added. Spooner, based in the Portland area, is known for blending rock with Americana, R&B and funk, and his band’s live shows are always top notch. With a discography dating back to 2002 and some of the strongest songwriting happening in Maine, this is a band worth making the trek to Brownfield for.

Seth Glier

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

Piano-based singer-songwriter Seth Glier released the song “Til Further Notice” in May. The track speaks to what he describes as “our collective uncertainty” and proceeds benefit the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund for COVID-19. With a nod to John Prine in the line “If there’s an angel that flies from Montgomery, send us a song as a sermon,” the song addresses everything from unemployment to desperately trying to keep hope alive during the pandemic. It’s but one of many you’ll hear from the Grammy-nominated, Massachusetts-based artist who delves deftly into pop songs and acoustic ballads.

Bill Stone and the Stone Quarry Band

2 p.m. Sunday. Cadenza, 5 Deport St., Freeport, $12 in advance, $15 at the door. cadenzafreeport.com

You can spend part of your Sunday afternoon hearing a variety of cover tunes performed by Bill Stone and the Stone Quarry Band featuring Stacey Jacobsohn on lead vocals. Grab a ticket and be there in person at the Freeport venue or stream the show from the Cadenza Facebook page where you’ll be able to make a donation. Proceeds from the performance benefit the Autism Society of Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: