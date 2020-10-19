PORTLAND — Milestone Recovery has chosen Oliver Bradeen as its new executive director.

Bradeen, a licensed clinical professional counselor who most recently worked as substance use disorder liaison for the Portland Police Department, will replace Bob Fowler, who left the organization in August to be the city’s public health director.

“I’ve seen first-hand the impact that Milestone has in Portland, providing care and treatment to those most in need,” Bradeen said. “I’m so excited to be part of making that work happen.”

Milestone cited Bradeen’s “demonstrated extensive experience in high-level policy and advocacy as well as street-level outreach and crisis response work” in announcing his appointment.

“He brings a unique combination of clinical experience, policy expertise and academic knowledge that will greatly benefit our work and our clients. Most importantly, though, he exemplifies Milestone’s core values of empathy and compassion,” Milestone board President Mike Miles said.

Bradeen started with Milestone Recovery Oct. 12.

