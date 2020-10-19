STANDISH — Lauren Fotter scored midway through the second overtime session on Monday to give Gorham a 2-1 girls’ soccer win overr Bonny Eagle.

Kylie Green scored an unassisted goal in the 20th minute to stake Gorham (3-1-1) to a 1-0 lead, which it carried through halftime.

Hailey Koons tied the game for Bonny Eagle (2-2)with 1:11 left to play in regulation.

CHEVERUS 4, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Julia Kratzer had three goals and Kadynne Smith also scored as the visiting Stags (3-1) shut out the Red Riots (2-3).

ERSKINE ACADEMY 3, GARDINER 0: MacKenzie Roderick scored two goals to lead the Eagles over the Tigers in South China.

Riley Reitchel added a goal for Erskine. Sophie Pilotte had five saves to earn the shutout.

Lorelei Mason had 18 saves for Gardiner.

LEWISTON 4, OXFORD HILLS 2: Lilly Gish and Leah Landry scored in the second half as the Blue Devils (3-3) topped the Vikings (1-1-1) in South Paris.

The teams were tied at 2 at halftime with Lewiston’s Julia Paquette and Charlotte Cloutier matching Oxford Hills’ Bella Devivo’s pair of goals. Celia Melanson and Ella Kellogg had assists for Oxford Hills.

Gemma Landry made 22 saves for the Devils. Cassidy MacIsaac and Elizabeth Hallee combined for 17 saves for the Vikings.

BOYS’ SOCCER

CHEVERUS 1, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Emmet Schuele scored on a pass from Brady Hoglund early in the game as the Stags (2-3) blanked the Red Riots (1-4) at Portland.

Silas Jones and William Hailey split time in the net for Cheverus, recording three saves apiece.

DEERING 6, WESTBROOK 1: Carlo DeMucci and Ben Chatterjee each had a pair of goals as the Rams (3-2) handled the Blue Blazes (0-4) at Memorial Field.

Jesse Tidd added a goal, along with Calvin Benider, who converted a penalty kick for Deering. Adilson Vidal, Muntasir Ahmed, Andrew James and Mick Fennessy had assists.

Avery MacWhinnie scored his first career varsity goal for Westbrook on a setup from Ryan Stone.

LEAVITT 2, ST. DOMINIC 0: Ryan Thibault and Cooper McGray scored in the first half and Blaine Clark made four saves in the shutout as the Hornets (3-2-1) beat the Saints (1-5) in Auburn.

Ethan Weston and Kaleb Berube picked up assists. Matt Gosselin made 15 saves for St. Dom’s.

FIELD HOCKEY

FREEPORT 2, GREELY 1: Autumn Golding converted a penalty stroke with 8:57 left in the contest to give the Falcons (5-1) the lead for good against the Rangers (2-2) at Freeport.

Aynslie Decker scored off a scrum for Freeport to break a scoreless tie with 2:16 to play in the first half, bur Delia Knox pulled Greely even with 10:07 left in the third quarter.

Savannah Harvey made 13 saves for the Rangers. Piper Williams and Vicki Balla split time in net for the Falcons, combining for eight saves.

YARMOUTH 6, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Hannah Swift led the way with three first-half goals as the Clippers (4-2) easily got past the Patriots (0-6) at Yarmouth.

Samantha Bailey added a first-half goal for Yarmouth, and Cat Jordan and Lizzie Guertler added goals in the second half.

BRUNSWICK 2, EDWARD LITTLE 2: The Dragons (3-2-1) rallied from a 2-0 first-quarter deficit to tie the Red Eddies (2-3-1) in Auburn.

Ema Lamontagne and Courtney Larson scored for EL in the first quarter. Hailie Lord scored with one second left in the first half for Brunswick, then Lauren Jacobs scored the tying goal late in the third quarter.

Elise Syphers had 11 saves for the Eddies, Hannah Wentworth stopped seven shots for the Dragons.

