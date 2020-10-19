Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 10/22 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur. 10/22 7 p.m. Meet the Candidates Night

Mon. 10/26 7 p.m. Town Council

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues. 10/27 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 10/26 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 10/27 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee

Tues. 10/27 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 10/26 7:30 a.m. Ordinance Committee

Mon. 10/26 6 p.m. Winslow Park Commission

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur. 10/22 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Tues. 10/27 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen/Planning Board Workshop

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 10/26 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop

Mon. 10/26 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen Meeting

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 10/22 7 p.m. School Committee

Thur. 10/22 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Mon. 10/26 7 p.m. General Board of Appeals

Tues. 10/27 6:30 p.m. Rental Dwelling Advisory Committee

Tues. 10/27 7 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Wed. 10/28 7 p.m. Program Advisory Committee

Wed. 10/28 7 p.m. Planning Board

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: