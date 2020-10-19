Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 10/22 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Thur. 10/22 7 p.m. Meet the Candidates Night
Mon. 10/26 7 p.m. Town Council
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Tues. 10/27 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 10/26 7 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 10/27 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee
Tues. 10/27 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 10/26 7:30 a.m. Ordinance Committee
Mon. 10/26 6 p.m. Winslow Park Commission
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Thur. 10/22 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee
Tues. 10/27 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen/Planning Board Workshop
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 10/26 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop
Mon. 10/26 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen Meeting
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 10/22 7 p.m. School Committee
Thur. 10/22 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Mon. 10/26 7 p.m. General Board of Appeals
Tues. 10/27 6:30 p.m. Rental Dwelling Advisory Committee
Tues. 10/27 7 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee
Wed. 10/28 7 p.m. Program Advisory Committee
Wed. 10/28 7 p.m. Planning Board
