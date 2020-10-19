Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  10/22  4 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur.  10/22  7 p.m.  Meet the Candidates Night

Mon.  10/26  7 p.m.  Town Council

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues.  10/27  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  10/26  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  10/27  8 a.m.  Ordinance Committee

Tues.  10/27  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  10/26  7:30 a.m.  Ordinance Committee

Mon.  10/26  6 p.m.  Winslow Park Commission

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur.  10/22  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Tues.  10/27  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen/Planning Board Workshop

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  10/26  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Workshop

Mon.  10/26  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Meeting

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  10/22  7 p.m.  School Committee

Thur.  10/22  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Mon.  10/26  7 p.m.  General Board of Appeals

Tues.  10/27  6:30 p.m.  Rental Dwelling Advisory Committee

Tues.  10/27  7 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Wed.  10/28  7 p.m.  Program Advisory Committee

Wed.  10/28  7 p.m.  Planning Board

