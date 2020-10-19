Arrests

10/12 at 12:05 a.m. Shane D. Erskine, 21, of South Portland, on Newbury Street on a charge of assault and violation of conditional release.

10/12 at 12:05 p.m. Patrick K. Mulonda, 33, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of suspended registration.

10/12 at 12:59 p.m. Gabrielle G. Gorham, 52, of Scarborough, on Forest Avenue on a charge of suspended registration.

10/12 at 8:17 p.m. Bridget Moffett, 40, of Lewiston, on Washington Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/12 at 11:48 p.m. Abdoalmonim Kodi, 29, of Portland, on Fore Street on a charge of criminal threatening.

10/12 at 2:56 a.m. Benjamin Rebello, 29, of Warwick, Rhode Island, on Riverside Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/13 at 8:47 a.m. Alexandria K. Cleveland, 22, of Portland, on Stevens Avenue on a charge of suspended registration.

10/13 at 5:49 p.m. William Nadeau, 52, of Portland, on Marginal Way on a warrant.

10/13 at 11:06 p.m. Marquis Valmond, 28, of Gorham, on Milliken Street on charges of criminal mischief and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

10/14 at midnight. Randall Gross, 40, of Portland, on Oxford Street on charges of assault and violation of conditional release.

10/14 at 1:58 p.m. Scott B. McGuire, 35, of Falmouth, on Middle Street on a warrant.

10/14 at 4:30 p.m. Ronald Stanley, 50, of Portland, on Hanover Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

10/14 at 5 p.m. Raymond Fields, 49, of Portland, on Hanover Street on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/14 at 11:10 p.m. James W. Sisk, 20, of Sererna Park, Maryland, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

10/15 at 1:15 a.m. Benjamin D. Rebello, 29, of Warwick, Rhode island, on Riverside Street on charges of operating under the influence and unauthorized use of property.

10/15 at 2:42 a.m. Patrick Cotnoir, 45, of Portland, on Morse Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

10/15 at 2:42 a.m. Kayla Ross, 29, of Portland, on Morse Street on a charge of operating after suspension and three counts of violation of conditional release.

10/15 at 4:04 a.m. Natalie Grondin, 19, of Falmouth, on Pearl Street on a warrant.

10/15 at 12:20 p.m. Merve Daley, 47, of Portland, on Park Avenue on two warrants.

10/15 at 4 p.m. Matthew Thorndike, 25, of Portland, on Bramhall Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

10/15 at 5:50 p.m. Justin Barry, 24, address unlisted, on Oak Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/15 at 10:56 p.m. Ahmed H. Adow, 35, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/15 at 10:56 p.m. Paska John, 40, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/16 at 1:12 a.m. Samuel G. Hicks, 24, of Windham, on Riverside Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/16 at 3:10 p.m. Dylan H. Lorenson, 27, of Sanford, on Warren Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/16 at 5:30 p.m. Elizabeth G. Carlson, 39, of Portland, on Stevens Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/17 at 12:27 a.m. Jack J. Edes-Alderman, 19, of Windham, on Riverside Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

10/17 at 1:21 a.m. Kayla A. Ross, 29, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of violation of conditional release.

10/17 at 2:11 a.m. Hassan Osman, 33, of Portland, on Valley Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/17 at 9:30 a.m. Alfred Lambert, 52, of Casco, on Portland Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/17 at 11:26 a.m. Nicholas Lemieux, 24, of East Waterboro, on St. John Street on a charge of suspended registration.

10/17 at 5:20 p.m. Corinne Allard, 44, of Portland, at Longfellow Square on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and unlawfully furnishing scheduled drugs.

10/17 at 5:55 p.m. Mark Eason, 49, of Portland, at Longfellow Square on two warrants.

