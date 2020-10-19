SCARBOROUGH — A local author will be hosted by the Scarborough Public Library for a virtual talk on ZOOM on his latest thriller.
Scarborough resident Jere Michelson will discuss “Deadly Account,” that in addition to being a crime thriller is also a coming of age story set in Portland.
Michelson is the chief financial officer and chief operating officer of the Libra Foundation. This is the first novel by the former accountant.
To request the ZOOM link for the talk, email [email protected]
