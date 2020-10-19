While we are operating schools in a time of COVID, still the days are getting shorter, the evenings cooler and leaves changing color and falling from the trees. Just as the natural cycle of the seasons goes on, so does the learning in all of our schools thanks to the extraordinary efforts on the part of all South Portland schools’ staff, students and families. Thank you all.

A few quick notes and announcements:

SoPo logo masks

The boys’ and girls’ soccer teams are working together to sell South Portland logo masks through an online store. While we do not typically include fundraisers in our news and notes, we do want all to have masks and show their SoPo pride. To order a mask, visit https://spsoccer2020.itemorder.com/.

School meals available every school day

Thanks to an extension until the end of the 2020-21 school year, all children ages 0-18 are eligible for free breakfast and lunch every school day. Parents/distance learners may pick up a meal bag containing breakfast and a lunch, Monday through Friday.

Each school has a location from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. Check with your student’s school for the location. We also have meal pick-up sites outside the Brickhill Community Room and the Redbank Community Center, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Look for the school bus.

Free and reduced price meal applications

Even though meals are free, getting all who are eligible signed up for free or reduced price meals is more important than ever. In fact, if families who are eligible do not complete forms, we stand to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in state and federal funding as many programs are tied to how many students qualify for free or reduced price meals.

Please complete an application today. Applications for free/reduced meals may be completed online by going to MySchoolApps. Paper applications are available in the office at every school. We also have applications available at each meal pick-up site. Federal and state benefits to families and schools are tied to eligibility for school meals, so complete your application as soon as you can. Thank you.

SoPo Unite Tip of the Month

SoPo Unite’s Tip of the Month for October provides information on the role of law enforcement in substance use prevention. For more information, visit https://www.southportland.org/residents/sopo-unite/news-tips/.

Screening of “Angst”

Coastal Healthy Communities Coalition, a partner of our SoPo Unite, is offering a virtual screening of the new documentary, “Angst: Raising Awareness around Anxiety.” A post-film panel and discussion is scheduled following the film. The screening will be Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 7:45 p.m.

SoPo needs your feedback

The city of South Portland wants to hear from students, teachers, staff and parents. The city is working on how to improve transportation in South Portland’s Broadway corridor between Mill Creek and Cushing’s Point. They want feedback on how to make this area safer and easier to walk, bike, take the bus and drive – for all people in the area. The city is also looking at the possibility of marine (boat) transit between the Bug Light area and downtown Portland.

Important dates and meetings

Oct. 26: School board workshop, 6 p.m., virtual meeting.

The workshop will focus on the role of school resource officers in our schools and will include a number of short presentations, board questions and discussion and an opportunity for public comment.

Ken Kunin is superintendent of schools for South Portland. He can be reached at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous