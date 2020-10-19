GOLF

Phil Mickelson will team up with Charles Barkley to face Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in an exhibition golf match next month highlighting diversity, equality and inclusion.

“The Match: Champions for Change” will take place Nov. 27 at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.

The event announced Monday will benefit historically Black colleges and universities, with additional initiatives spotlighting diversity. This is the third event as part of The Match franchise but the first not featuring Tiger Woods. Mickelson beat Woods in a playoff in the first event in 2018 in Las Vegas while the team of Manning and Woods defeated Mickelson and Tom Brady earlier this year in South Florida.

TNT will televise the event – which will be a modified alternate-shot match-play format – with Bleacher Report providing additional coverage. Stone Canyon Golf Club is owned by Mickelson Golf Properties.

“I’m excited to return for the third edition of Capital One’s The Match and get out on the course with these three legendary athletes,” Mickelson said in a statement. “While we may need a handicap for Chuck, I’m looking forward to playing with Peyton and Stephen and to help raise money for another important cause. It’s also going to give fans and viewers an up-close look at Stone Canyon Golf Club, a place that I’m extremely proud of and excited to show how special it is.”

BASEBALL

MAJORS: Cincinnati Reds GM Nick Krall has been named director of baseball operations for the team.

Krall was promoted to replace Dick Williams, who resigned Oct. 7 to assume a larger role in his family’s development business. Krall will still hold the GM title but now will report directly to owner Bob Castellini.

• The baseball players’ association is starting an annual Curt Flood Award.

Part of the annual Players Choice Awards, the Flood honor will be given to a player “who in the image of Flood demonstrated a selfless, longtime devotion to the players’ association and advancement of players’ rights.”

The inaugural Flood award will be announced Thursday.

• The Nationals hired Jim Hickey as their pitching coach.

Hickey is entering his 38th season in pro baseball after spending the past two with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a special assistant for player development. He has 15 years’ experience as a pitching coach in the majors.

Hickey succeeds Paul Menhart, who was not brought back after his contract expired.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: NASCAR cleared Kyle Larson to return in 2021, ending his long suspension for using a racial slur while playing a video racing game.

Larson was suspended in April after he used the slur while playing an online racing game in which viewers could follow along. He was dropped by his sponsors and fired by Chip Ganassi Racing.Larson, who is half-Japanese, spent the last six months immersed in diversity programs that helped him gain an understanding of racial injustice. He did not apply for reinstatement until last week.

SOCCER

MLS: Major League Soccer announced a series of initiatives to combat racism, advocate for social justice and increase diversity in the sport.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber will sit on a new diversity committee consisting of members of the MLS board of governors, representatives of Black Players For Change, club executives, coaches, former MLS players and members of Pitch Black, a resource group of Black employees from the MLS office.

The committee will work with the league to develop a strategy toward diversity, inclusion, opportunity and social justice.

TENNIS

COLOGNE CHAMPIONSHIPS: Steve Johnson upset former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 7-6 (3), 6-4 to reach the second round at Cologne, Germany.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Colorado Avalanche agreed to a one-year deal with restricted free agent Tyson Jost.

The 22-year-old forward scored eight goals and had 15 assists in 67 games for the Avalanche in 2019-20. He was a first-round selection by Colorado in 2016.

• The Arizona Coyotes signed forward Christian Fischer to a two-year contract.

Fischer, 23 was a restricted free agent after finishing with six goals and three assists in 56 games with the Coyotes last season.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm is expected to miss Saturday’s season opener against Iowa after a second test confirmed he has COVID-19.

The Boilermakers have been undergoing daily rapid testing since Sept. 30 and it was Brohm’s test Sunday morning that initially came back positive. A second test conducted immediately afterward also came back positive Sunday night.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »