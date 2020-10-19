Hike Sawyer Mountain

Trailhead on Route 117 on Cape Road, Limington. mainetrailfinder.com

Fill your backpack with snacks and plenty of water and hit the trail up Sawyer Mountain. Along the way, you’ll find a 19th century cemetery and an ancient stone fence as well as the occasional red squirrel scurrying around. The 3.6-mile round-trip trek might take you a couple of hours, but heck, what is time anyway? You can also access the mountain by way of Limerick, so head to the Maine Trail Finder site to learn about your options and about countless other hikes in Maine.

‘Hunting Positive’

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Through Nov. 18. Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath. chocolatechurcharts.org

Here’s a chance to see a multimedia exhibit inspired by the COVID pandemic and featuring work by 15 women. “Hunting Positive” includes writers and visual artists discussing the difficult times we’re all living through, as well as works on paper, installations, sculpture, paintings, essays, poetry and an interactive element that enables visitors to think about their own coping mechanisms.

Midnight Mask-erade

7 p.m. Friday. Online, pay-what-you-can, $5 to $20. Please pre-register. madhorse.com

Mad Horse Theatre Company invites you – but not your kids – to a fabulously and frightfully good time. Geared toward mature audiences, Midnight Mask-erade won’t keep you up too late, but it will keep you entertained with a DJ, spooky campfire stories, ghost hunting and costume contests. Figure out what to dress yourself up as and hit the world wide web of mystery and intrigue.

‘A Very Brady Musical’ Reading

7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. Via Zoom, $20, $100 for VIP includes post-show celebration. ogunquitplayhouse.org.

The Ogunquit Playhouse doesn’t care if you play ball in the house, but they sure would like it if you’d attend their benefit virtual reading (and singing) of “A Very Brady Musical.” The production is a nostalgic look back at a TV show that has permeated pop culture for decades and was written by the offspring and collaborators of “The Brady Bunch” creator Sherwood Schwartz. Featuring Broadway stars and Tony Award nominees Gavin Lee, Kerry Butler, Klea Blackhurst, Trista Tollison and others, you’re guaranteed to have a groovy time while supporting the playhouse. Want to double-down on Brady awesomeness? Buyers of VIP tix will have access to a post-show celebration on Zoom with original cast members Barry Williams (Greg) and Christopher Knight (Peter) along with the musical’s authors.

