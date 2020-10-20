The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine has asked voters who experience difficulty to call a hotline it is launching this election season.
The organization said its Voter Protection Hotline is designed to help residents who have trouble registering to vote, casting an absentee ballot or voting at the polls on Nov. 3. The ACLU said the hotline “offers on-demand interpretation services in more than 200 languages.”
The hotline is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday until Election Day. The number is 207-204-8683.
An ACLU spokesperson said the hotline is nonpartisan and open to anyone.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Joan Elliot Garnsey
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Newman “Bud” Dorsey
-
Times Record Obituaries
Obituary: Frank Goodwin
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Jack R. McKenzie
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Barbara A. Hickey
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.