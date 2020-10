Arrests

No arrests were reported from Oct. 12-18.

Summonses

10/13 A female juvenile was issued a summons on Middle Road by Officer Chuck Reece on a charge of terrorizing.

Fire calls

10/12 at 7:05 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Washington Street.

10/12 at 8:25 p.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.

10/13 at 11:01 p.m. Pump check on Oak Street.

10/14 at 9:09 a.m. Furnace malfunction on Whiskeag Road.

10/14 at 2:22 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Centre and High streets.

10/15 at 1:55 p.m. Rescue assist on High Street.

10/16 at 9:05 a.m. Electrical issue on Middle Street.

10/16 at 1:59 p.m. Smoke alarm on Washington Street.

10/16 at 4:53 p.m. Water main break on Windjammer Way.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 36 calls from Oct. 12-18.

