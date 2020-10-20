Arrests

10/12 at 8:46 a.m. Ray Waldron Reed, 24, of State Road, West Bath, was arrested on Perryman Drive by Officer Matthew Nicholson on warrants.

10/13 at 2:33 p.m. Katie Marie Soucy, 26, listed as a transient, was arrested on Medical Center Drive by Officer Gregory McCarthy on warrants.

10/15 at 12:04 a.m. Hope Lynn Ashland-Brown, 25, of Long Street, was arrested on Long Street by Sgt. Thomas Stanton Jr. on a charge of violating condition of release.

10/15 at 3:28 p.m. Edward Kocian, 57, of Algonac, Michigan, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Zachary Huber on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/15 at 8:02 p.m. John Keith Perkins Jr., 33, of Broad Street, Bangor, was arrested at Old Bath and Tibbetts roads by Officer Matthew Nicholson on charges of violating condition of release, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

10/16 at 2:23 p.m. Sean Ross, 38, of Cannon Road, South Portland, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of violation of protection from abuse order and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

10/19 at 2:43 p.m. Christopher Bull, 34, of Abenaki Road, Harpswell, was arrested at Pleasant Hill and Highland roads by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

10/12 at 6:09 p.m. Austyn Ray Wilson, 24, of Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons on Bath Road by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

10/15 at 6:55 p.m. Clancy William Morton, 35, of Chops Cross Road, Woolwich, was issued a summons at Jordan Avenue and Riverview Drive by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a charge of violating condition of release.

10/15 at 7:30 p.m. Jamie Norman Day, 46, of Pleasant Street, Topsham, was issued a summons on Maine Road by Officer Matthew Nicholson on charges of violating condition of release and drinking in public.

10/19 at 9:38 p.m. Tychicus Jones, 25, of Maple Avenue, Freeport, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Fire calls

10/12 at 10:39 a.m. Assist other agency.

10/13 at 5:11 p.m. Alarm call on Baribeau Drive.

10/14 at 12:49 p.m. Structure fire on Columbia Avenue.

10/15 at 10:30 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Bath Road.

10/15 at 11:31 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Antietam Street.

10/17 at 1:13 p.m. Alarm call on Boody Street.

10/17 at 4:33 p.m. Motor vehicle crash at Old Bath and Bath roads.

10/17 at 7:09 p.m. Alarm call on Harpswell Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 46 calls from Oct. 12-19.

