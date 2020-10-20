Last week, Here’s Something featured the first of two columns exploring 10 foundational truths about President Trump.

This week’s column concludes the series with six additional truths:

The fifth truth about Trump relates to the coronavirus pandemic and his reaction to it, namely that his reaction wasn’t perfect, but it was better than the Democrats’.

When Trump was cutting off access to and from China in late January, Democrat Joe Biden called him racist and xenophobic while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tried to lure visitors to Chinatown in San Francisco.

Now, Democrats conveniently forget their early responses and try to convince voters Trump’s done a poor job of handling the virus. But he hasn’t. About seven months in, we have piles of PPE, fiscal stimulus and therapeutics and vaccines are in late-stage development.

History will judge Trump as having done an admirable job in the face of a monumental challenge.

Sixth, as if Trump’s handling of the economy pre-pandemic didn’t already prove he knows how to lead wisely, Trump’s choice of Vice President Mike Pence shows he’s a good decision-maker.

Yes, he’s gone through quite a few other cabinet officials in four years, but the choice of Pence shows Trump’s level-headed wisdom when it counts.

What I especially like about the combination of Trump and Pence is that, at least on the world stage, Trump plays bad cop (some might say crazy, unpredictable cop), to Pence’s good cop, which keeps world leaders guessing.

While Obama and previous presidents got walked on by Russia, China, North Korea and Iran, Trump has stood up to these bullies.

At his core, Trump fears no one and world leaders know that.

Seventh, Trump is a bulwark.

He’s a bulwark against forces inside and outside of the United States wanting to rewrite our Constitution and our core values. He’s also a defender of the unborn, Israel and religious freedom.

That being said, he is not America’s last hope.

Some overdramatic types, including Trump, say Trump is the only thing standing between us and the end of America as it was founded. While I like Trump, there are many others waiting in the wings who will not let Americans sink into the socialist and woke abyss.

Hopefully, Pence will run in 2024 and 2028, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in 2032 and 2036 and Congressman Jim Jordan in 2040 and 2044. And that’s just for starters.

The list of conservative bulwarks in Washington is long and strong. Trump just brought them to the fore.

The eighth foundational truth about Trump is that he is not a racist.

Democrats have tried to pin this tired label on him – and on Republicans, in general – for years now, but it’s simply not true.

In 1995, when Trump opened his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, he was the first club owner in the area to invite African-Americans and Jews as members. That was racially groundbreaking, but the media never give him credit.

Also, he never said there were “fine people” among the white supremacists who held a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. Instead, he said there were fine people on both sides of the issue regarding the removal of Civil War monuments, adding, in an interview with reporters in the rally’s immediate aftermath, “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and white nationalists because they should be condemned totally.”

Trump has an immigrant wife, a Jewish son-in-law and a daughter who has converted to Judaism. Trump has also nominated many minorities and women to serve in his White House and as judges.

Admittedly, Trump can show spite and lash out when he feels wronged, but he’s not hateful, especially in a bigoted way.

Ninth, Trump is a bold character in a culture that rejects bold characters.

In an age of timid sameness where everyone’s afraid to say what they really think, the anachronistic Trump remains unafraid.

He’s what American men used to be before political correctness: confident and sure of themselves and their viewpoints.

Finally, the 10th essential truth is that Trump doesn’t mind showing off his successes and, as a result, causes jealousy, a.k.a. Trump Derangement Syndrome, in many.

He has a tall, beautiful model for a wife. He’s a real estate and entertainment mogul with a gold-plated penthouse overlooking New York City. He has a loving family and many friends. He attracts admirers to massive rallies where he plays rock star for the night. He’s a successful author and great golfer. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. And, of course, he has a great head of hair.

Clearly, people are jealous of the guy and that deep dislike and distrust forms the basis of T.D.S.

In closing, this Nov. 3, don’t let the media, Democrats or well-funded “resistance” distort your view of our president. And, for goodness sake, don’t pass up this last chance to vote for Trump, as I did in 2016, and spend the next four years kicking yourself for it.

