Lajoie Bros, a family-owned and operated construction management firm located in Augusta, recently announced that they are expanding to the Brunswick area. Lajoie Bros has been based out of Augusta since they started doing business in 1962. They will continue to operate out of the capital city, but have recognized the need for an additional Midcoast hub, according to a news release.

“Lajoie Bros has worked on many construction projects in the Mid-Coast Region in recent years, and in so doing has enjoyed watching the area grow and prosper,” said Joe Lajoie, company vice president.

The business has completed projects in Brunswick including a Wayfair Call Center, Fast Eddies Car Wash, and Sunray Animal Clinic. Currently, they are near completion on a Dunkin’ Donuts and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, in addition to their new location.

“Our mid-September opening of our new office at Brunswick Landing will allow us to better serve the local community with our key values of integrity, service, safety, and quality,” said Lajoie.

The firm’s new office is located at 2 Admiral Fitch Drive and is now open.

