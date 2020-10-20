My family believes in placing a high value on doing what’s right, regardless of cost. My mother smuggled the first photos of Nazi concentration camps out of Germany, bringing the evils of Hitler’s regime into the light for the world to see. My father joined the Office of Strategic Services before World War II and fought behind enemy lines in Norway; later in life, he worked with Sen. Margaret Chase Smith to stop Sen. Joe McCarthy’s demagoguery. My father’s courage led to his death long, long before his time.

My family lived by a simple value: When faced with those who preach hate and attack the most vulnerable, silence is not acceptable. I have tried to fight for what’s right every day of my life – whether it was in my four years as a Maine legislator, as a Republican county chair or as a co-chair of most of Sen. Susan Collins’ election campaigns here in Lincoln County. It is that same conviction to do what’s right that leads me to write this op-ed urging my fellow Mainers to elect a new senator to represent us in Washington.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Les Fossel is a former Republican state representative and a resident of Alna.

Maine has a long record of national leaders who’ve risen to challenging moments: Sens. Margaret Chase Smith, Bill Cohen, Olympia Snowe come proudly to mind. I have enormous respect for these public servants, because each of them protected us by standing firmly on the side of right. When confronted by actions they knew were wrong, they spoke out. History will know them as heroes, because in moments of crisis they made difficult, courageous choices.

At crucial times, Sen. Collins needed to speak out, but chose silence. As a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, she knew last January the misdeeds of our president – but voted to acquit him at his impeachment trial. She knew the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic – but was almost mute as the president offered dangerous, unfounded claims that the virus would disappear. Her poor leadership contributed to hundreds of thousands of deaths nationwide, leaving grieving families, a crashing economy, destroyed businesses and trillions of dollars of debt.

Again and again, Sen. Collins has been silent or offered tepid comments as President Trump wreaks havoc, inflames divisions and spreads hate. If Sen. Collins had stood up for what she must have known was right, then I wouldn’t be writing this op-ed. Susan Collins has failed to protect Maine people. She failed to do her duty.

I don’t know Sara Gideon, but I hope that she can meet this perilous moment with the courage these times demand. One thing I know is true – it’s time for Maine to have fresh leadership in Washington.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: