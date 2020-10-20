I am voting for Poppy Arford. I believe you would have a hard time finding anyone to work harder for District 49, our town and state than Poppy. She has the much-needed, wide range of experience and knowledge about the issues and the process of getting things done. Her commitment to health care for all, a healthy environment and schools just begins to scratch the surface of her issues.

I know that Poppy will listen to all sides of an issue and take advice as she acts.

My vote is for Poppy Arford, District 49, and I urge you to follow my lead. She will work hard, especially for those of us who need it the most.

Kathy E Wilson

At-large councilor

Brunswick

