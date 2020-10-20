Melanie Sachs will work for you in the Maine House. Melanie’s commitment to the people of her community and state is strong and consistent. As a former member of the Maine House, representing part of Pownal, I know what it means to be committed to your community and to be a true public servant. For Melanie, it is not about standing out in the crowd. It is about standing with the crowd, listening and working for everyone, regardless of political stripes. On Nov. 3, I urge the people of Freeport and Pownal to vote for Melanie Sachs for the Maine House. You will be glad you did.
Anne Graham
North Yarmouth
