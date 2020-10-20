I am writing to urge you to vote for Justin Costa for city councilor at large.
Although my Stroudwater neighborhood was not in his district, Justin has, for years, been coming to our neighborhood association meetings and listening to our issues. He has made the effort to visit, and talk with us and he was willing to stand up for us.
Justin cares about our neighborhoods and about fairness in the city’s dealings.
Justin is smart, fair, hardworking and personable. His traits – along with his extensive experience from the Land Bank, school board and District 4 councilor – are particularly needed during these most difficult times. Justin is known and respected.
It makes no sense to elect someone new who would have to learn the intricacies of the complex issues the city is facing when Justin already has a good grasp of them. We need Justin more than ever now.
Mary Davis
Portland
