Please join me in ranking April Fournier as first choice for the at-large City Council seat. April possesses the policy knowledge, life experience and temperament to be an excellent councilor.

April’s positions support the needs of Portland’s people: protecting air and water; addressing the climate crisis; adequately funding education (including pre-K), and addressing root causes of homelessness. She will make economic and racial justice a top priority.

April’s life experience and temperament will also serve her very well as a councilor. She has demonstrated the ability to speak truth to power, including with her fellow progressives. However, she does so with a light touch, and maintains alliances rather than burning bridges.

April’s qualities have allowed her to gain a diverse array of endorsements from across the political spectrum, from outgoing At-Large Councilor Jill Duson to progressive state legislators. I hope you will join those leaders, and me, in supporting April.

Damon Yakovleff

Portland

