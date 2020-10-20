If you were to list the top credentials for the best candidate for the Maine Senate, you could not describe a better, more passionate, more qualified candidate than Jennifer White. Her life story as a multi-generational Mainer, her track record as a small business owner and her record of extensive community involvement paint exactly the type of representation we need in our state Senate. Over the past 21 years Jennifer has started a small business from scratch and grown it into a No. 1-rated company. She has met the challenges of financing, investment, hiring, payroll, leadership and meeting the demands of her countless, grateful customers. She understands fiscal responsibility and will bring to the Maine Senate an unmatched passion, real-world savvy and desire to improve the lives of Mainers across the state. Join me in propelling Jennifer White into the Maine state Senate this fall.

Sam Eddy

Yarmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: