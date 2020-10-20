SCARBOROUGH – Anna Payelian Pietz, 103, passed away on October 18, 2020. She was born September 30, 1917 in Worcester, Mass., the daughter of Sarkis and Satenig Aroian Payelian.

She attended All Girls High School in Boston. A Member of the Holy Trinity Armenian Church in Cambridge and participated in many church groups. She married Ervin Pietz and resided in Wellesley for many years before moving to Maine.

She was loved by many.

She had two sisters, Rose who died at 10-months and sister, Mary Payelian Arakelian.

Survived by her nieces and nephew, Allan and Christine Arakelian of Billerica, Mass.; Diane and Rob Milholland of Scarborough, Maine; and Mary Ann and Tony Passalaqua of Billerica, Mass.; five great-nephews and niece, Bobby, Allan, Steve, Anthony, and Amanda. Also cousins, Rose and Nish Tikijian, Alma Maranian, and Pete and Sharon Pietz.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Holy Trinity Armenian Church,

150 Brattle Street

Cambridge, MA 02138.

