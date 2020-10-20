AUBURN – Mary Jean Apinan Lawler (“Jean”) passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Jean was born on September 2, 1970, in Silay City, Philippines, and received her Bachelor’s degree in nursing from San Pedro College. She moved to Maine in 1994 and worked as a registered nurse for 28 years. She devoted her life to loving and caring for others.

She is survived by her devoted husband Tim, her two loving children Jessica and Steven, adoring mother Susana Apinan Guillano, special dog Marley, and her large amazing extended family and circle of friends and co-workers. She was preceded in death by her father Herman and her sister Erna.

Jean was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, and special friend to so many people who returned the love she gave. Jean was known for bringing people together to celebrate life, create memories, and share love, laughs, food, and music with her large circle of friends and family. She was also known for her big heart, loud / special laugh, warm hugs, beautiful smile, loyalty, generosity, and strong faith which she reflected in her selfless, loving, and bright spirit. Jean loved music, dancing, travelling, boating, long walks on the beach with her family and dog. Above all, she loved being surrounded by her family and friends to create and share memories. Jean was so grateful and proud of the family and the life she built with her husband.

Jean was extremely respected in her profession for her dedication, professionalism, and the love and quality care she gave to her patients. Jean had a heart condition yet continued to go out each day to care for her patients and create love and memories with those she loved.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Fortin Funeral Home on Turner St. in Auburn from 4-8 p.m. A celebration of life will also be held at the same Fortin Group location on Thursday October 22 at 11 a.m., followed by a burial at St. Peter cemetery.

God Bless.

Flowers, cards, or donations may be sent to the Fortin Group at 217 Turner St, Auburn, Maine, or the Lawler home at

2 Kinney Ave,

OOB, ME 04064.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous