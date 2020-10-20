KITTERY – Edythe “Edie” Nelson Niles, 90, passed away Oct. 13, 2020 at her home in Kittery. Born May 19, 1930 in Stockholm, she was the fourth child of George and Maud (Rugan) Nelson.

Edie was raised in a close-knit family and graduated from Ricker Classical Institute, where she met her future husband Mahlon. After marrying in 1949, Edie worked in libraries at Colby College and at the University of Maine while Mahlon continued his education. A lifelong Maine resident, she and the family moved to Kittery in 1966. Edie worked in the Kittery Public School Department until her retirement.

Edie cherished family. She spent many happy summers at Worthly Pond, genuinely enjoying time spent with her large extended family. Edie was extremely close with her six siblings. She took pride in providing a loving comfortable home for her family and never missed an opportunity to spend time with loved ones.

Edie’s membership in the Second Christian Congregational Church in Kittery reflected her deep faith. She was a long-time participant in the church choir and served on many committees, sometimes chairing the annual Evergreen Festival and Door Keepers Committee. She also served as a church deacon.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband; and brothers, Hazen and Clayton Nelson.

She is survived by her three children, Malinda Orrico (David) of Portland, David Niles (Donna) of Seminole, Fla., Thomas Niles (Penny) of Wiscasset; six grandchildren, Deanna, Mark, Erika, Shawn, Darren, and Benjamin; six great-grandchildren, Owen, Margaret, Moira, Avery, Minna, and Gracelyn; and her siblings, Lois Stone, Wanda Orino, Neal Nelson, and Dana Nelson.

A private graveside service will be held at the family’s convenience.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of Southern Maine for their wonderful care and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edie’s memory to the

Second Christian

Congregational Church

33 Government St.

Kittery, ME 03904

