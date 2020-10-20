Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 10/21 4 p.m. Public Art Committee Zoom
Wed. 10/21 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board Zoom
Wed. 10/21 5:30 p.m. Sustainability & Transportation Committee Zoom
Thur. 10/22 4 p.m. Greater Portland Metro Board of Directors
Mon. 10/26 4:30 p.m. City Council Workshop Zoom
Mon. 10/26 5:30 p.m. Rental Housing Advisory Committee
Mon. 10/26 6 p.m. Water District Board of Trustees
Tues. 10/27 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners
Tues. 10/27 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Tues. 10/27 7 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing
Wed. 10/28 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council
