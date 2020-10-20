Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  10/21  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee  Zoom

Wed.  10/21  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  Zoom

Wed.  10/21  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability & Transportation Committee  Zoom

Thur.  10/22  4 p.m.  Greater Portland Metro Board of Directors

Mon.  10/26  4:30 p.m.  City Council Workshop  Zoom

Mon.  10/26  5:30 p.m.  Rental Housing Advisory Committee

Mon.  10/26  6 p.m.  Water District Board of Trustees

Tues.  10/27  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners

Tues.  10/27  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Tues.  10/27  7 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing

Wed.  10/28  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles