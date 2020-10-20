Employees at the Portland Museum of Art, who are petitioning the National Labor Relations Board for a union election, issued a press release Tuesday morning accusing museum management of union-busting tactics.

Museum curators, registrars, education staff and other employees are seeking better pay and job security, and are discussing representation with the Technical, Office and Professional Union, UAW Local 2110, a union of more than 3,000 workers in universities, museums and other office settings.

Museum workers said management has hindered their ability to organize through intimidation and employing “other anti-worker tactics pulled straight from the corporate union busting playbook,” according to a press release.

“The response from PMA leadership has been far from neutral. It’s hard to believe that they aren’t anti-union when leadership uses all-staff meetings to control the narrative about the union process and makes staff feel isolated and targeted for vocalizing support. These tactics we’re seeing at the PMA classically align with anti-union campaigns, ” Meredith Wiemer, a PMA registrar, said in the press release. “It’s disappointing that this is the approach leadership is taking amidst a nationwide trend of workers at cultural institutions unionizing. This is the second museum I’ve worked at where workers have organized for a more democratic and sustainable workplace.”

A museum spokesman did not directly address the workers’ complaints Tuesday morning, but said the museum would issue a statement soon.

According to the press release, museum management has attempted to exclude several workers from the bargaining unit they would like to join and is contesting whether 29 gallery ambassadors and security associates are eligible. The National Labor Relations Board held a hearing Oct. 15.

“Gallery ambassadors and security associates are among the lower paid staff members. Some of them make as little as $14 per hour,” Whitney Stanley, an associate registrar at the museum, said in release. “It’s disturbing to see the museum fight our right to unionize so hard when they say equity, inclusiveness and accessibility are top priorities.”

Workers also want to be able to vote on the union with a mail-in ballot, while the museum is asking for a manual election on a day when the museum is closed.

This story will be updated.

