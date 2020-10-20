The cast of “Seinfeld” will reunite Friday for a virtual fundraiser event for the Texas Democratic Party.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander, who played Elaine Benes and George Costanza in the show, will join “Seinfeld” creator Larry David for the event called a “Fundraiser About Something.”

The virtual reunion will be livestreamed on Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern, according to a news release from the Texas Democratic Party.

The trio will discuss behind-the-scenes stories about their favorite “Seinfeld” episodes, according to the news release.

“Texas is a battleground state, period,” Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander and David said in a statement Tuesday. “We knew that we had to reunite for something special and the movement on the ground for Texas Democrats up and down the ballot is the perfect opportunity to do just that.”

Texas Democratic Party officials remain optimistic that the state’s high early voting turnout will benefit Democratic candidates up and down the ballot.

“The Texas Democratic Party could not be more thrilled or excited to have members from the cast of Seinfeld reunite to turn Texas blue,” Texas Democratic Party chair Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement. “With unprecedented turnout the first week of early voting and with our talented, diverse staff, we have created the infrastructure necessary to flip Texas.”

Nearly 17 million Texans registered to vote ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

More than 4 million Texans voted in the first week of early voting, according to the Texas secretary of state’s office. Early voting ends Oct. 30.

