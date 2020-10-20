Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon. 10/26 7 p.m. Ordinance Committee

Tues. 10/27 3 p.m. School Board Policy Committee

Tues. 10/27 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop

Tues. 10/27 7 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon. 10/26 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Tues. 10/27 11:30 a.m. Pest Management Advisory Committee

Wed. 10/28 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee

Wed. 10/28 6 p.m. Housing Alliance

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 10/26 6 p.m. Board of Education Workshop

Mon. 10/26 6:30 p.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee

Mon. 10/26 7 p.m. Board of Appeals

Tues. 10/27 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop

Tues. 10/27 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 10/28 6 p.m. Housing Authority

Wed. 10/28 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: