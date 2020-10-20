Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon.  10/26  7 p.m.  Ordinance Committee

Tues.  10/27  3 p.m.  School Board Policy Committee

Tues.  10/27  6:30 p.m.  School Board Workshop

Tues.  10/27  7 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  10/26  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Tues.  10/27  11:30 a.m.  Pest Management Advisory Committee

Wed.  10/28  8 a.m.  Sustainability Committee

Wed.  10/28  6 p.m.  Housing Alliance

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  10/26  6 p.m.  Board of Education Workshop

Mon.  10/26  6:30 p.m.  Clean Air Advisory Committee

Mon.  10/26  7 p.m.  Board of Appeals

Tues.  10/27  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commission Workshop

Tues.  10/27  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  10/28  6 p.m.  Housing Authority

Wed.  10/28  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles