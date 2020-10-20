Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Mon. 10/26 7 p.m. Ordinance Committee
Tues. 10/27 3 p.m. School Board Policy Committee
Tues. 10/27 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop
Tues. 10/27 7 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 10/26 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Tues. 10/27 11:30 a.m. Pest Management Advisory Committee
Wed. 10/28 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee
Wed. 10/28 6 p.m. Housing Alliance
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 10/26 6 p.m. Board of Education Workshop
Mon. 10/26 6:30 p.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee
Mon. 10/26 7 p.m. Board of Appeals
Tues. 10/27 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop
Tues. 10/27 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 10/28 6 p.m. Housing Authority
Wed. 10/28 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
