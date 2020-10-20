A 23-year-old former South Portland man facing a murder charge in a 2016 shooting in Portland was arrested in Sacramento, Calif., after a traffic stop on Tuesday, police said.

Aristotle Stilley had been indicted and was the subject of a warrant on a murder charge. Police say he killed 36-year-old David Anderson on March 15, 2016, at an apartment on Gilman Street.

Portland police say someone knocked on the door to the apartment and then fired several shots through the closed door, striking and killing Anderson.

“This case has been actively investigated since that night,” the Portland police department said in a written statement. “Over that time Portland Police have received assistance from the Maine State Police, FBI’s Southern Maine Gang Task Force and Attorneys with the Department of Justice in gathering the evidence we needed to present this case to the Grand Jury. We have been working with the Sacramento Police Department’s Career Criminal Apprehension Unit and the US Marshals to locate and arrest Stilley since the warrant was issued.”

Stilley was arrested at 2:20 a.m. when the vehicle he was in was stopped for a traffic violation, police said. He is being held without bail and will be extradited to Maine to face the murder charge, police said.

“I could not be more proud of the diligence and dedicated work done by so many here in the Portland Police Department, as well as the critical, collaborative effort with our law enforcement partners literally across the nation,” Portland Police Chief Frank Clark said in the statement. “We are happy that David’s family is able to see his murderer brought one step closer to justice.”

This story will be updated.

