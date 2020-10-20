Arrests

10/18 at 5:55 p.m. Jamie Pelletier, 31, of Hanson Drive, Brunswick, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

10/13 at 6:14 a.m. Nathan Leeman, 29, of Bay Shore Road, Bath, was issued a summons on Augusta Road by Officer Nicholas George on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/13 at 8:22 a.m. Cristy Siegfried, 41, of Dewey Drive, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Mathew Bowers on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

10/16 at 12:22 p.m. Polina Gribov, 41, of High Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons on Topsham Fair Mall Road by Officer Mathew Bowers on a charge of failure to obtain a Maine driver’s license within 30 days of residency.

10/17 at 10:30 p.m. William Weathers, 26, of White House Crossing Road, was issued a summons on South Street by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on a charge of failure to inform a law enforcement officer of a firearm.

10/17 at 10:36 p.m. Alexis Mitchell, 18, of Lunt Road, Brunswick, was issued a summons on Topsham Fair Mall Road by Officer Courtney Everett on a charge of driving to endanger.

Fire calls

10/12 at 11:11 a.m. Fire alarm on Sparrow Drive.

10/12 at 3:04 p.m. Structure fire on Arbor Avenue.

10/12 at 5:58 p.m. Fire alarm on Reed Street.

10/12 at 8:54 p.m. Odor investigation on Augusta Road.

10/13 at 8:41 a.m. Smoke investigation on Lewiston Road.

10/13 at 12:21 p.m. Gas leak/odor investigation on Old Augusta Road.

10/14 at 10:21 a.m. Fire alarm on Cobb Lane.

10/15 at 10:18 a.m. Gas leak/odor investigation on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

10/15 at 6:26 p.m. Medical call on Main Street.

10/17 at 4:13 p.m. Medical call on Liberty Circle.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from Oct. 12-18.

