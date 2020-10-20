YARMOUTH — Falmouth scored three first-half goals in transition and went on to a 3-0 victory over Yarmouth in battle of reigning boys’ soccer state champions on Tuesday night.

Sam Gearan set up Charlie Adams in the 10th minute as Falmouth – the 2019 Class A state champion – jumped ahead. Gus Ford, with Adams assisting, extended the lead just 35 seconds later.

Adams’ second goal, from Ford, came just before halftime to give the Yachtsmen (5-0-1) a commanding 3-0 lead.

Tanner Daniels made two saves for Falmouth, while Zhi Cowles stopped a pair of shots for Yarmouth (4-2), last year’s champion in Class B.

FREEPORT 1, MT. ARARAT 1: The Falcons and Eagles played to a tie in Topsham.

Four minutes into the second half, Sean Rethi broke the scoreless tie for Mt. Ararat, firing a shot into the upper-right corner past the outstretched arms of Freeport goalie Colin Cronin (10 saves).

The Falcons tied the game less than 10 minutes later when junior forward Owen Howarth put in the rebound off a Bobby Strong shot.

Freshman goalie Jacob Fullerton made 12 saves for the Eagles.

NYA 3, ST. DOMINIC 2: Chas Rohde had a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as North Yarmouth Academy (2-1) edged the Saints (1-6) in Yarmouth.

Rogers Crowley added a goal for NYA.

Michael Belleau stopped five shots for the Panthers.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2, SACOPEE VALLEY 2: Jil Sehr scored the game-tying goal with 6 minutes to play in regulation as the Raiders (0-2-1) and the Hawks (0-0-1) played to a draw in Hiram.

Marcus Barrionuva opened the scoring for Fryeburg Academy with an unassisted goal from 20 yards out, but Eric Fossum countered off a give-and-go from Maguire Sawyer with 30 seconds to play in the first half.

Sacopee Valley took the lead in the 55th as James Wing headed in a corner from Connor Meggison.

WINDHAM 4, EDWARD LITTLE 2: Hayden Bilodeau had a pair of goals as the Eagles (3-1) scored four unanswered goals in the second half to come from behind and top the Red Eddies (2-2-1) in Windham.

Caleb Strout and Cambell Cassidy scored for Edward Little, which built a 2-0 halftime lead.

Hunter Vail and Ezra Smith added second-half goals for Windham.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

CHEVERUS 4, DEERING 0: Olivia Bradford scored three goals – two in the second half – to power the Stags (4-1) past the Rams (1-4-1) in Portland.

Bradford scored the only goal of the first half, converting a penalty kick in the 27th minute. Julie Kratzer and Helena Bolduc assisted on her second-half goals, while Roxie van Oosterum added an unassisted goal in the 64th minute.

Neve Cawley and Emily Bontatibus split time in goal for the Stags.

WINDHAM 7, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Abbey Thornton scored three goals – including two headers set up by Julia McKenna – as the Eagles (4-0) shut out the Red Eddies (0-4) in Windham.

Ashley Clark, Elizabeth Levesque, Madison Grant and Molly Black all added goals for Windham.

Allie Annear and Hailee Brown both saw time in net for Edward Little, teaming up for 13 saves, while Eliza Trafford and Reilly Russell combined for six saves for the Eagles.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 3, SACOPEE VALLEY 2: Ella Baptista, Sharlah-Mae Day and Jillian Byrne each had goals as the Raiders (2-1-1) beat the Hawks (2-1) in Fryeburg.

Katy McIntyre dished out a pair of assists for Fryeburg Academy, while Luna Barrionuevo added an assist.

Lakyn Hink and Gaby Martin scored for Sacopee Valley.

BRUNSWICK 4, MORSE 0: Emma Banks had a goal and two assists, while Aisley Snell made five saves in goal as the Dragons (4-0-2) blanked the Shipbuilders (1-4) in Bath.

Mia Klimash, Lanye Brewer and Logan Brown all added goals for Brunswick, while Kelsie Carlton chipped in with an assist.

FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARD LITTLE 3, MORSE 1: Hannah Smith scored in the second quarter with Ema Lamontagne assisting to break a 1-1 deadlock as the Red Eddies beat the Shipbuilders in Auburn on Tuesday.

Edward Little’s Courtney Larson opened the scoring in the first quarter, and Morse responded with a goal by Lily Clifford. Caroline Audette’s unassisted goal in the third quarter closed out the scoring for Edward Little.

FALMOUTH 4, PORTLAND 1: Emily Lowell scored a goal in each half as the Yachtsmen (2-3) beat the Bulldogs (0-4) in Portland.

Chloe Bush and Anna Turgeon also had first-half goals for Falmouth.

Molly Johnson scored the lone goal for Portland on a feed from Rebekah Dunn in the fourth quarter.

Stella DelTergo stopped three shots for the Yachtsmen, Ella Burdin recorded 18 saves for the Bulldogs.

CHEVERUS 10, WESTBROOK 0: Lucia Pompeo had three goals and an assist to lead seven different scorers as the Stags (5-1) beat the Blue Blazes (1-3) in Westbrook.

Lily Johnson had a pair of goals for Cheverus, while Grace Foster, Sammi Snow, Taylor Tory, Isabella Cloutier and Madisyn Durgin all scored.

Aria Brunner recorded 10 saves for Westbrook, while Emily Factor stopped three shots for the Stags.

