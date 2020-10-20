Start a Career at Nichols Portland LLC

A Maine manufacturer of powdered metal components since 1968.

Location: 2400 Congress St. Portland, ME 04102

Phone: 207-774-6121

For more info, visit their website.

We are looking for Machine Operators, Maintenance Electricians, Quality Techs, and Tool & Gage Techs.

We offer a competitive starting hourly rate, 15% premium for evening shifts, a comprehensive benefits package, quarterly profit sharing bonus, 401(k), more.

Equal Opportunity Employer M/F/D/V

