Start a Career at Nichols Portland LLC
A Maine manufacturer of powdered metal components since 1968.
Location: 2400 Congress St. Portland, ME 04102
Phone: 207-774-6121
For more info, visit their website.
We are looking for Machine Operators, Maintenance Electricians, Quality Techs, and Tool & Gage Techs.
We offer a competitive starting hourly rate, 15% premium for evening shifts, a comprehensive benefits package, quarterly profit sharing bonus, 401(k), more.
Equal Opportunity Employer M/F/D/V
