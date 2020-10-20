Arrests
No arrests were reported from Oct. 12-18.
Summonses
10/13 at 12:12 a.m. Keith Lemay, 46, of Burnell Drive, was issued a summons on North Road by Sgt. Michael Pierce on a charge of unlawful removal of temporary signs.
10/14 at 3:16 p.m. A 15-year-old, no address given, was issued a summons on Smith Street by Detective Roger Moore on a charge of criminal trespass.
10/16 at 11:51 a.m. Chad Yates, 37, of Bow Street, Freeport, was issued a summons on Main Street by Lt. Kevin Pedersen on a charge of operating after license suspended.
Fire calls
10/12 at 9:46 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
10/15 at 12:01 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Royall Meadow Road.
10/15 at 1:50 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Channel Point Road.
10/16 at 2:11 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Channel Point Road.
10/17 at 11:18 a.m. Brush fire on Princes Point Road.
10/17 at 1:07 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on McCartney Street.
10/17 at 1:39 p.m. Fire call on North Road.
10/18 at 4:48 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Madeleine Point Road.
10/18 at 10:25 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Bayview Street.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from Oct. 12-18.
