BUXTON — Buxton residents will cast ballots for national and state candidates Nov. 3 in what could be a record voter turnout in the town.

Town Clerk John Myers said 2,682 absentee ballots had been requested as of about noon on Tuesday. He expects that number to swell to 3,400 and anticipates another 2,100 residents will vote in person, resulting in a record turnout.

“Best guess, yes, a record for Buxton, about 5,500 total,” Myers said this week.

While there are no municipal races on the Buxton ballot, there are contests the state level, along with the presidential election.

Democrat Stacy Brenner of Scarborough faces off with Republican Sara Rivard of Gorham for the state Senate District 30 seat, which covers part of Buxton,

Senate District 31 also represents part of Buxton. The two candidates in that race are Democrat Donna Bailey of Saco and Republican Craig Pendleton of Old Orchard.

There are also two races on the ballot for the state House of Representatives.

In House District 16, representing part of Buxton, Nathan Carlow, a Buxton Republican, squares off with Democrat David Durrell of

Hollis.

In House District 22, Republican incumbent Mark Blier of Buxton faces two challengers, Democrat Richard Fitzgerald of Buxton and Green Independent Michael Barden of Limington.

Buxton polls will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day at Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

Voters must maintain 6-foot social distancing and “are strongly encouraged and asked to wear a face covering,” an informational statement from the town said.

Myers said masks are available in Town Hall for those who need one.

