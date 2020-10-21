THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Former Masters champion Adam Scott has tested positive for the coronavirus and withdrew from the Zozo Championship at Sherwood on Wednesday, becoming the second high-profile golfer in as many weeks to do so. Dustin Johnson, the world’s No. 1 player, tested positive last week at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. Scott has not played since the U.S. Open, and the Australian has played only four times – two majors and two FedEx Cup playoff events – in the four months since the PGA Tour returned from the COVID-19 shutdown. “While it’s difficult news to receive – as I really looked forward to playing this week – my focus now is on recovery for the final stretch of the fall,” Scott said in a statement. Scott, who won at Riviera in February, is No. 15 in the world. He is the third player from the top 20 to have tested positive in the last three weeks. The other was Tony Finau. After self-isolating for 10 days, Scott will not have to be tested again for three months under CDC guidelines the PGA Tour has adopted. Scott was replaced in the 78-man field by Jim Herman.

LPGA: Maria Torres has withdrawn from the LPGA Tour event in Georgia this week because her caddie tested positive for the coronavirus. Torres says she has no symptoms but is self-isolating because of their contact.

The LPGA also says a child care provider tested positive at the LPGA Drive On Championship-Reynolds Lake Oconee. The children in child care on Monday who had close contact with the teacher also are quarantined. The LPGA says based on CDC guidance, the players of the children are not considered contagious as “contacts of a contact” and do not require isolation.

THE TRAVELERS Championship, held in Cromwell, Connecticut, announced Wednesday that June’s golf tournament raised more than $1.6 million for Connecticut charities despite being a television-only event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PGA event, which donates all of its net proceeds, will give money to 115 local charities this year, officials said.

Tournament director Nathan Grube said the loss of ticket revenue was partially offset by corporate donors who provided funds even without getting the ticket packages, receptions or hospitality tents in return.

Last year, with about 200,000 spectators, the tournament donated about $2.1 million to charity. This year the charities included several dealing with pandemic and social justice issues, including 4-CT, a nonprofit organization that funds statewide COVID-19 relief efforts such as food banks and child care for essential workers.

