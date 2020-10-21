As a local activist and community organizer, I am endorsing Jake Kulaw for South Portland school board. Mr. Kulaw is dedicated to delivering education and extracurricular programs that build our students’ skills for success. Mr. Kulaw believes in equity and inclusion, anti-racist teaching practices and access to high-quality pre-K education for all families. Vote for Kulaw via absentee ballot or in person. Either way, Jake Kulaw is your man.

Margaret Brownlee

South Portland

