I wholeheartedly endorse Laura Kelley for Portland’s open at-large City Council seat.

Laura will bring a balanced approach to managing the wide range of challenges facing the city of Portland. Her scientific medical background makes her the perfect choice to help our city navigate through the generational crisis that is COVID-19. Laura is an excellent communicator and even better listener. I believe she will help carve out unique solutions that balance contrasting points of view.

Laura will take a foundational approach to ensuring all citizens of Portland have access to an executable plan to manage our current health crisis. She is invested personally and politically in placing emphasis on literacy for all school-aged children. She understands the urgent need to revive our COVID-battered economy, and will take a strategic approach to improving infrastructure.

I have complete confidence that Laura will represent the people of Portland with integrity, dedication, intelligence and compassion.

Kate Hoffner

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: