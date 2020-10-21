Re: “Letter to the editor: Maine Millennial’s neighbors deserve benefit of the doubt” (Oct. 11):

Some things I know about a neighbor with a Trump sign, even if we haven’t spoken:

• Mocking a disabled man wasn’t a deal-breaker.

• Siding with Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies, in front of the world and on foreign soil, wasn’t a deal-breaker.

• Repeatedly minimizing and even encouraging white supremacist violence against innocent people and politicians wasn’t a deal-breaker.

• Denigrating POWs, Gold Star families, active and retired military wasn’t a deal-breaker.

• Mismanaging an epidemic that has led to more than 215,000 deaths isn’t a deal-breaker.

Bullying, bigotry, hate, reckless incompetence and unfaithfulness to this country should be deal-breakers for anyone with decent values. Do I really owe it to my neighbor to find out what is more important to them than civilized society? Does the Maine Millennial? Personally, I think not. That sign tells me more about someone’s values than any neighborly chat could.

Read McNamara

Alfred

