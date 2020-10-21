Windham is a good neighbor. As towns, Windham and Raymond work cooperatively on a variety of critical and necessary public safety, communications, education and economic development programs, to name a few.

Raymond does not have pharmacies, supermarkets, banks, movie theaters, building suppliers, appliance and auto parts stores, a high school and a number of other retail and cultural outlets. When I think of “Buy Local and Be Local” I consider Windham and Raymond as one and the same.

Over the past year, Raymond politicians and a very small minority of citizens have embarked on a campaign to divide not only our town but our relationship with a good neighbor. Language like “forced marriage” and “divorce” has been used. Please know that this effort does not represent the majority of the Raymond community.

We appreciate our neighbors to the east and all those who treat fellow citizens with respect and dignity.

Charles Leavitt

Raymond

