WESTBROOK – Matthew M. Horr, 49, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice with loved ones by his side. Matthew was born in Portland the son of James and Anna Horr of Westbrook. Matthew was raised and educated in Westbrook. He graduated from Westbrook High School.

Although Matthew had special needs he excelled in the most important things in life, such as love, kindness, joy, courage and Matthew had a great sense of humor which made him the family favorite and was greatly loved by all who knew him.

Matthew loved swimming, dancing, music and movies. Matthew loved to participate in Special Olympics and won many medals.

He was predeceased by his mother, Anna (Ham) Horr and sister, Anna Huguenin Horr. He is survived by his father, James F. Horr of Westbrook; two sisters, Deborah St. Pierre and Suzanne Gemmell, one sister-in-law, Cindy Horr and three brothers, Stephen, James and Robert Horr. Many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at 3-6 p.m., on October 24, 2020, at the Highland Grange Hall, 87 Hardy Road, Westbrook. Interment will take place in Highland Cemetery in South Portland at a later date.

Matthew leaves a big void in our lives and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Matthew’s online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Special Olympics.

﻿

﻿

Guest Book