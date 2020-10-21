CAPE ELIZABETH — A Maine state senator and a local investment and insurance manager are vying for the seat in House District 30.

Sen. Rebecca Millett, D-Cape Elizabeth, whose term expires this year, is running against Timothy Lee Thompson, R-Cape Elizabeth, for the seat which covers part of Cape Elizabeth.

Rebecca Millett Age: 57 Residence: 12 Waumbeck Road, Cape Elizabeth Family: Married, two children Occupation: Consultant Education: Bachelor of Art in international relations and Bachelor of Science in business administration, American University, Master of Business Administration in finance, University of Chicago Political/Civic experience: State senator, District 29 (2012-present); Cape Elizabeth School Board (2004- 2011, chairwoman in 2010, finance chair in 2006-08) Website/social media: www.rebeccamillett.com; Facebook – Rebecca4MEHouse; Instagram – rmformehouse Timothy Lee Thompson Age: 69 Residence: 6 Pine Ridge Road, Cape Elizabeth Family: Married, five children Occupation: Insurance and investments Education: Attended the University of Montana Political/Civil experience: Never held elected office Website/social media: Not applicable

Millett praised Gov. Janet Mills for her response to the pandemic, but criticized the state’s unemployment system, calling it “the most serious deficiency” in the state’s response to the pandemic.

“Going forward, I hope the administration will find ways to better collaborate with the legislative branch of government, as we have on-the-ground insight into the problems Mainers are facing,” Millett said.

Millett also said she plans to continue efforts she began as a senator, such as special education reform and limiting toxic emissions from above-ground storage tanks. She also spoke to the protests against racism in Maine and the country.

“I am hopeful and inspired to work even harder to push for policies that change our systems to eradicate marginalization of any community, any person, any child,” Millet said.

Thompson did not provide an answer when asked via email what he would do if elected to help the state deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked about an issue he would address, Thompson said he plans to use his business and management background to help improve the state’s budget.

“We have to be careful with our borrowing and need to not ask our taxpayers for any increase in their taxes,” he said. “Bonding, if used carefully in paying for needed investments for state services, is very efficient. We should be careful to not use it to solve items that should be in the budget.”

