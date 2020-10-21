WESTBROOK — Westbrook Middle School resumed in-person classes this week after no new COVID-19 cases were reported among students or staff.

The middle school pivoted to remote learning for the entirety of last week after a student tested positive for the virus, according to Superintendent Peter Lancia.

Contract tracing conducted by the state CDC looked for any possible transmission from the student, who was last in school Oct. 8 before receiving the positive test, Lancia said, and no new cases were found.

The lack of a spread is attributed to the school’s quick work to revert to all remote instruction, as well as to its existing protocols calling for face masks, early testing and morning health screenings.

“I am so proud of our staff and students who flipped to distanced learning last week so seamlessly. To date, no additional positive cases have been connected,” Lancia said.

City Health Officer and Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte agreed.

“The (school) has done an excellent job with their mitigation strategies, to include promoting behaviors that reduce COVID-19’s spread, maintaining healthy environments in the classrooms, maintaining healthy operations, and they have done an excellent job of preparing for when someone gets sick,” Turcotte said.

The Westbrook Fire Department, which conducts free COVID-19 testing, is working in collaboration with the school and the CDC, Turcotte said.

With the temporary closure at the middle school, meetings scheduled at its Performing Arts Center were also postponed, including those of the city Planning Board and School Committee.

Lancia said custodial staff deep cleans the schools nightly.

Westbrook residents who have questions should contact nurses Sudeshna Bandyopadhyay or Jess Simons at 854-0830 or emailing them at [email protected] or [email protected]

