Arrests

Clayton Brown, 50, of Myrtle Street, on Oct. 8 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Bridge Street.

Andrew M. Ettinger, 36, of South Portland, on Oct. 9 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Monroe Avenue.

Kristen M. Case, 37, of Westbrook, on Oct.9 on a charge of domestic assault.

Casey J. Tucker, 29, of Bridgton Road, on Oct. 10 on a charge of violating condition of release, operating while license is suspended or revoked, attaching false plates and two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Hannaford Drive.

Ikran M. Abdi, 20, of Falmouth Street, on Oct. 12 on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, on Falmouth Street.

Chelsea Paolini, 30, of New Hampshire, on Oct. 12 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and refusal to submit to arrest or detention with physical force, on Main Street.

Cole Dillinger, 22, of Portland, on Oct. 16 on a warrant, on Spiers Street.

Hannah Hamalainen, 37, of Portland, on Oct. 18 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Bridgton Road.

Summonses

Melanie A. Russsell, 46, of Scarborough, on Oct. 5 on a charge of operating without a license if a resident for more than 90 days, on Vocational Drive.

Andrew M. Ettinger, 36, of South Portland, on Oct. 7 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Monroe Avenue.

Gary M. Brooks, 56, of Portland, on Oct. 9 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer with priors, at Market Basket on Rock Row.

Michael Edward Sbardella, 19, of Saco Street, on Oct. 9 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Deer Hill Avenue.

Ikgran M. Abdi, 20, of Falmouth Street, on Oct. 14 on two charges of assault and violating condition of release, on Falmouth Street.

Tabitha Richards, 42, on Oct. 15 on a charge of assault, violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Vallee Square.

