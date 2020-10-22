BIDDEFORD — For the first time, alums and friends of St. James School in Biddeford and St. Thomas School in Sanford can offer their support by walking, running, or biking anywhere in the world. Due to the pandemic, the schools are going virtual with two of their most beloved annual traditions.

The St. James Trot for Catholic Education 5K Run/Walk and Kids’ Fun Run will be held during the week of Nov. 7-14. All participants can walk or run 3.1 miles anywhere they choose during the week.

“We believe a virtual race is the safest way to get our community moving in support of St. James School,” said Nancy Naimey, principal of St. James.

Those looking to register and learn more about the race and the rules can visit www.runsignup.com/Race/ME/AnyCityAnyState/TrotforCatholicEducation. Race times will be recorded, with top finishers announced after the race. The cost is $25 to participate and includes a race shirt designed by St. James students and a virtual bib number.

“All proceeds from the race will help ensure that education opportunities at St. James remain affordable for families,” said Naimey.

More information can also be found on the St. James Trot Facebook page www.facebook.com/events/1719995824817595.

Twenty miles away, St. Thomas School in Sanford is asking the school community near and far to get into the holiday spirit with the St. Thomas Mingle Jingle Run Virtual 5K and Bike Challenge. Participants can don their holiday apparel and walk, run, or bike at their own pace and location from Nov. 6-8.

“The best part of the run this year is that people can compete from anywhere as long as they do it on that weekend,” said Donna Jacques, principal of St. Thomas. “A vendor fair has always been a popular part of the event and we will replace that this year with a virtual vendor fair. It’s a great event for people to get moving and have merry fun!”

Bikers can also participate in five, 10, or 25 mile challenges.

Participants in the Mingle Jingle will have the opportunity to take some special awards home, including “Best Holiday Spirit.” The cost is $30 to participate.

Like St. James, all profits from the fundraiser will be dedicated to the needs of the students.

“As educational needs continue to grow and be varied, we are committed to keeping this quality education affordable,” said Jacques. “This fundraiser allows St. Thomas School to offer financial assistance to families in need, update student technology, and provide auxiliary learning experiences.”

To register or learn more about the St. Thomas event, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/ME/Sanford/minglejinglevirtualrun. The event also has a Facebook page (www.facebook.com/events/549258729000993).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: