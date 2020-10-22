NEW HIRES

After two years working in Maine state government, Elise Baldacci has joined The Maine Credit Union League/Synergent as its senior vice president of policy. As a member of the team, Baldacci will be responsible for leading governmental affairs, risk management and compliance efforts. Prior to working in government, Baldacci served as the Credit Union League’s vice president of governmental affairs. She earned a B.A. from the University of Maine at Orono and a J.D. from the University of Maine School of Law.

Certified public accountant Karla Brannen has announced the grand opening of Brannen CPA Services PA LLC, a Maine-based accounting firm that she founded to help local small businesses and individuals thrive. The firm specializes in serving individuals, including their trusts and estates, small businesses, cannabis-related businesses, and in providing tax filing services for employee benefit plans. Brannen received the Maine Society of CPAs’ Women to Watch Award in 2018 in recognition of her industry dedication and community leadership, and she is an elected representative for the state of Maine for the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Governing Council.

Sebago Technics, a Maine-based, employee-owned engineering consulting firm, is pleased to welcome six new professionals. Chris LaMotte has joined as a senior surveyor. LaMotte is a graduate of the University of Maine with a degree in surveying engineering technology and a certificate in geographic information systems from the University of Maine at Machias. Francine Nason has joined as a billing and contracts specialist. Nason supports the finance team and all project managers in preparing, reviewing and issuing project proposals and contracts. Jeffrey Pollard has joined as a civil engineer. Pollard was an intern with Sebago in the summer of 2019 and is a recent graduate from UMaine with a degree in civil engineering. Oscar Keydel has joined as a surveyor. Keydel is a Vermont native who recently graduated from UMaine with a degree in surveying engineering technology. Christopher Taylor has joined as senior project engineer. Taylor worked in Connecticut for the past nine years for small civil engineering companies. Aaron Radziucz has joined as a civil engineer. Radziucz is a recent graduate of UMaine with a degree in civil engineering and a minor in economics.

Ryan Cullinan has joined financial security company Northwestern Mutual in Portland as a financial representative. Cullinan will join a team of specialists offering a wide array of products, and will provide expert guidance and innovative solutions for a variety of financial needs and goals. A native of Saco, Cullinan was a business development manager at H.C. Thibodeau’s Distribution in Saco before joining Northwestern Mutual.

Fontaine Family has added Melissa Cutler-Rinaldi to the team at its Auburn location. Cutler-Rinaldi grew up in Turner and graduated from Edward Little High School before furthering her education at Central Maine Community College. She has spent 15 years as a life insurance agent and certified nursing assistant, both of which greatly enhanced her customer service skills and allow her to assist clients with passion and understanding. Cutler-Rinaldi currently resides on a small farm in Wales with her husband, son, stepdaughter and granddaughter

Community Credit Union has named Benjamin Roberts as branch manager for its Turner location. Roberts will begin to oversee all operations within the branch, such as member services, staffing, training and facilities. Roberts resides in Leeds with two children and two cats. He enjoys his farm with horses, chickens and a productive garden, as well as being active in many local fundraising events, leveraging his contacts in stand-up comedy.

HONORS

In recognition of his deep commitment to this organization, the Coastal Mountains Land Trust board of directors recently voted to honor Steve McAllister with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Over the past 30 years, McAllister has served the land trust in a wide variety of roles including board member (1990-2003), board president (1995-2002), stewardship volunteer, committee member, advisor and chair for the Ducktrap River Watershed campaign. Pictured above is McAllister and his wife, Ursula, on a park bench named in his honor.

