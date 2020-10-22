SACO — Project Alliance Coalition, in partnership with BE Resilience Group, will host a virtual special screening of the documentary Angst to open up a dialogue between families, community leaders and experts about anxiety in youth. The free event, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, will feature a viewing of the 56-minute film, followed by a virtual panel discussion.

The film explores causes and effects of anxiety in youth and what can be done about it.

To register, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__MBZqoTES62y4DxpwHGX6g

The film tells the stories of kids and teens who discuss their anxiety and how it impacts their lives and relationships and their path to hope and solutions. The movie includes an interview with athlete and mental health advocate Michael Phelps.

The documentary also provides discussions with mental health experts about the causes of anxiety and its sociological effects, along with the help, resources and tools available to address the condition.

Project Alliance receives funding through a Drug Free Communities grant. Their coalition members represent a variety of community sectors in northern York County, working in collaboration to help reduce substance misuse among youth. The BE Resilience Coalition formed in September 2018 by a group of Bonny Eagle parents and school administrators.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: